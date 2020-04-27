Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umar will definitely challenge harsh three-year ban: Kamran Akmal

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:11 IST
Umar will definitely challenge harsh three-year ban: Kamran Akmal
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Umar96Akmal )

The three-year ban handed to Umar AKmal for not reporting corrupt approaches is "very harsh" and he will "definitely challenge" it, his elder brother Kamran said on Monday after the Pakistan Cricket Board's announcement. Pakistan's discarded wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran, expressed surprise over the outcome of the PCB hearing, held in Lahore on Monday.

"I am definitely surprised at the harsh punishment given to Umar. A three- year ban is very harsh. He will definitely approach every available forum to appeal against this ban," Kamran said. The veteran of 57 Tests, 153 ODIs and 58 T20 internationals pointed out that other players have been given much lighter punishments for similar charges.

"Definitely it is hard to understand because other players in the past have got short bans for similar offences. Yet Umar has got such a harsh punishment." Akmal was referring to Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz who were banned for short periods after not reporting approaches made to them. Kamran said Umar would definitely consider hiring a legal counsel to file his appeal on the available forums. Umar presented his own case in Monday's hearing while the PCB was represented by their legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi.

Umar, who last played for Pakistan in last October against Sri Lanka in a home T20 series has been charged on two counts of not reporting offers made to him to spot-fix in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Justice (retd) Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in a short order after a one-hour hearing imposed a three-year ban on Umar. A detailed order will be released later.

Rizvi argued that Umar's case was unrelated to those of the other two players, who left themselves at the discretion of the court. He also said that the other players had one charge against them while Umar had two different charges against him.

"Umar admitted to the charges but tried to justify himself and the judge also gave him a chance several times to review his position which he didn't," Rizvi said. Kamran and Umar's other brother, Adnan Akmal has also played for Pakistan in 21 Tests and 5 ODIs as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Central teams tour parts of East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri to asses COVID-19 situation

The inter- ministerial central teams on COVID-19 assessment in West Bengal on Monday toured several areas of East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri districts to take stock of the situation at hospitals and oversee the implementation of lockdown norm...

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a phased and gradual easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to ta...

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020