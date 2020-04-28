Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Argentine FA suspends relegation for two years due to COVID-19

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:36 IST
Soccer-Argentine FA suspends relegation for two years due to COVID-19

Argentina declared its football season over on Monday and said there will be no relegation for two seasons because of the disruption caused by the new coronavirus outbreak. "We are ending the tournaments," Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, told a local news channel, adding that the decision will be ratified officially on Tuesday.

"The idea is to restart play but when authorities allow it and with maximum security." Argentina has reported 3,892 cases of COVID-19 and 192 dead, according to local figures.

On Saturday, President Alberto Fernandez extended its mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10. Tapia said promotion will continue but he did not clarify from which divisions.

Relegation, which is decided by a complicated calculus of points per game taken over a three-year period, will be suspended this season and next. The decision means the Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to end in a playoff in May, has been cancelled. Only one round of games had taken place when the lockdown began.

The first division championship was completed the first weekend of March. The decision to suspend relegation will be welcomed by the bottom three clubs, one of whom, Gimnasia, is coached by Diego Maradona.

Maradona took over at Gimnasia in September 2019 when the La Plata club was bottom of the division and although their results have improved they were still destined to fall into the second tier.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Central teams tour parts of East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri to asses COVID-19 situation

The inter- ministerial central teams on COVID-19 assessment in West Bengal on Monday toured several areas of East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri districts to take stock of the situation at hospitals and oversee the implementation of lockdown norm...

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a phased and gradual easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to ta...

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020