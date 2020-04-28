Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Four international players added to rosters ahead of 2020 season

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 03:34 IST
NFL-Four international players added to rosters ahead of 2020 season

The NFL said on Monday that each of the four teams in the NFC East division will carry an additional overseas player on their practice squads in 2020 as part of the league's development program. As part of the program, Mexico's Isaac Alarcon has been assigned to the Dallas Cowboys, Germany's David Bada to the Washington Redskins, Australia's Matt Leo to the Philadelphia Eagles and Austria's Sandro Platzgummer to the New York Giants.

The NFL said in a statement the NFC East was chosen to receive these players in a random draw and the four clubs will carry the overseas players on their roster until the end of training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member who is ineligible to be activated during the 2020 season.

Three players that took part in the program last year will return to their AFC East teams for the upcoming season. The International Player Pathway Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Murders of women in Mexico rise amid fears of lockdown violence

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost 1,000 women were murdered in Mexico in the first three months of this year, according to government data, showing a spike in violence that combine...

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources sa...

U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Iran as leverage to get the 15-member Security Council to extend and strengthen an arms embargo on Tehran, diplomats sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020