COVID-19: BWF suspends US Open 2020

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of US Open 2020 which was slated to be played from June 23 to June 28 in California.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:02 IST
COVID-19: BWF suspends US Open 2020
BWF Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday confirmed the suspension of US Open 2020 which was slated to be played from June 23 to June 28 in California. "This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton. BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by tournament organisers," said BWF in an official statement.

"The tournament is a Super 300 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this global pandemic and we encourage people to stay home and stay safe," it added. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the sporting events across the globe are either getting postponed or stand cancelled.

Earlier in the month, the apex body had suspended all competitions including World Tour, BWF Tour, and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments till July due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases globally. In March, the BWF had frozen the World Rankings and World Junior Rankings until further notice. (ANI)

