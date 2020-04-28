Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former footballer Michael Robinson dies at 61

Former Liverpool player Michael Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 61.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:52 IST
Former footballer Michael Robinson dies at 61
Former Liverpool player Michael Robinson (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Michael Robinson died on Tuesday at the age of 61. Robinson had been battling cancer since 2018, Goal.com reported.

The former footballer joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 1983. He had helped Liverpool clinch the First Division for a third successive year. Robinson won the European Cup, the English League title and the League Cup as a Liverpool player in 1984. He also won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

Expressing condolences over the demise, Liverpool said: "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time." Barcelona also expressed condolences as the club tweeted: "We at FC Barcelona wish to express our deepest condolences for the passing of Michael Robinson, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity. He was the winner of the 2018 Vazquez Montalban International Journalism Award. Rest In Peace." (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to auction bat, jersey to raise funds

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali on Tuesday announced that he will auction his jersey and a cricket bat with which he smashed a triple hundred against West Indies in a day-night Test to raise funds for the coronavirus relief. The right-hande...

Scotland's Sturgeon recommends wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to start wearing a face mask if they are in enclosed places such as public transport and shops, diverging for now from the official advice from London. Sturgeon said that while the e...

Parking lot prayers: Muslims in Jaffa and Jerusalem improvise for Ramadan

Shortly after sunset, Muslims in the ancient Israeli port city of Jaffa filed quietly into an empty parking lot for Ramadan prayers, after the coronavirus outbreak forced mosques to close in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Muslims t...

Brazil's Bolsonaro names Mendonça as justice minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday. Mendona previousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020