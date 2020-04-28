Left Menu
COVID-19: Goa govt seeks clarification over "future course of action" from IOA regarding National Games

As the country continues to reel under the coronavirus crisis, the Goa government on Monday sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding the "future course of action" for hosting of 36th National Games.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:27 IST
IOA logo . Image Credit: ANI

As the country continues to reel under the coronavirus crisis, the Goa government on Monday sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding the "future course of action" for hosting of 36th National Games. The games are scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 4 in Goa. However, the country is currently fighting against the deadly virus and India is under lockdown until May 3 to contain COVID-19.

Goa Sports Secretary Ashok Kumar wrote a letter to IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta saying that the Government of Goa and the Organising Committee is "working alongside to attend to all the National Games related matters with the commitment it deserves". "The situation is unprecedented and unusual, with no definite horizon in sight that can predict the end of this pandemic/epidemic. Likewise, the pandemic has also had an adverse effect on the global sports scenario resulting in postponing all major events, including the Tokyo Olympics. Despite this grim scenario, I would like to assure that the Government of Goa and the Organising Committee is working alongside to attend to all the National Games related matters with the commitment it deserves," Kumar said in the letter.

"The hosting of the National Games had come up for discussion with authorities and it has been internally decided to proceed with all required arrangements till 31/05/2020, post which, after assessing the COVID 19 situation at that point in time, and in consultation with the IOA, a suitable decision could be arrived on the conduct of the Games, for which the assured participation by the qualified teams will be the single most important factor. Nothing can be more assuring at these difficult times, except hope, and I wish to hear your views on the future course of action," he added. With 1,543 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 29,435 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The tally includes 21,632 patients who are active cases, 6,868 patients have been cured/discharged with one patient migrated. With 62 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, making it the sharpest rise in the number of deaths so far, the number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934. (ANI)

