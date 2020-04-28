Chiefs release longtime P Colquitt

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt won't return to the Kansas City Chiefs, he confirmed on his Instagram account. Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons in Kansas City, is being released. He had one year remaining on a three-year, $7.5 million deal signed in 2018. The team will take a dead cap hit of $650,000.

"I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to," he wrote, in part, on Instagram. "Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC." The Chiefs selected Colquitt, now 37, in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games in 14 of his 15 seasons and was selected to two Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs have two punters on their roster, Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend, an undrafted rookie from Florida. The Chiefs signed Newsome as a free agent in April. Colquitt's brother, Britton, and their father, Craig, both were NFL punters.

--Field Level Media