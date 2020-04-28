Ravens sign OL Fluker

D.J. Fluker signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up the free agent offensive lineman two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. After his release on Sunday, Fluker posted an upbeat video on social media thanking Seattle fans for their love and support.

A former first-round pick out of Alabama -- a program the Ravens have used as a pipeline for years -- the 29-year-old Fluker started 14 games last season with the Seahawks. He has 88 starts in 92 career games since the Chargers selected him No. 11 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Chargers, he spent 2017 with the New York Giants, then two seasons with the Seahawks.

The Ravens are retooling up front after All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda retired. Baltimore also drafted Mississippi State guard Tyre Phillips in the third round on Saturday.

--Field Level Media