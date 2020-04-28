Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens sign OL Fluker

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:12 IST
Ravens sign OL Fluker

D.J. Fluker signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up the free agent offensive lineman two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. After his release on Sunday, Fluker posted an upbeat video on social media thanking Seattle fans for their love and support.

A former first-round pick out of Alabama -- a program the Ravens have used as a pipeline for years -- the 29-year-old Fluker started 14 games last season with the Seahawks. He has 88 starts in 92 career games since the Chargers selected him No. 11 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Chargers, he spent 2017 with the New York Giants, then two seasons with the Seahawks.

The Ravens are retooling up front after All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda retired. Baltimore also drafted Mississippi State guard Tyre Phillips in the third round on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain widens its coronavirus testing scheme

Britains coronavirus testing scheme will be opened up to a much wider pool of people including those over the age of 65 with symptoms, and all care home residents, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.Anyone who is working or living...

Plasma Therapy is being used in state on experimental basis after ICMR approval: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that Plasma Therapy is being used in the state on experimental basis after the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR. I have not heard what exactly ICMR has suggested tod...

Google CEO Tells Employees Return To Office Won't Happen Until At Least June 1 - CNBC

GOOGLE CEO TELLS EMPLOYEES RETURN TO OFFICE WONT HAPPEN UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 1 - CNBC Source...

'MoOz' leaves business associates

Joel Mori MoOz Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media. That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster David Moo Hull, Leon Nine Kirilin, Braxton Brax Paulson and Clinton Captain Loomis.MoOz, from Pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020