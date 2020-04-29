Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Lindblom nearing end of cancer treatments

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:37 IST
Report: Lindblom nearing end of cancer treatments

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom is nearing the end of his cancer treatments and "feels great," the team's assistant general manager said. Brent Flahr told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the 23-year-old is progressing in his fight with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Lindblom was diagnosed in December. At the time, the Swede had 11 goals and seven assists (18 points) in 30 games on the 2019-20 season. He was tied for the team lead in goals with Travis Konecny. "Oskar's going through his last treatments coming up here, but everything I've been told from Jimmy [McCrossin, the team's trainer] has been very positive," Flahr said Monday night. "He feels great, considering the condition he's in. He's such a great kid and he's determined. His focus is to play as soon as possible."

It is not known when Lindblom will be able to return to the ice. "For all the stuff this guy has been through, he looks terrific," Flahr said. "The last time I saw him, he looked good. He had that smile on his face. He's doing things like cardio to keep up his strength as much as he can. I think as soon as he gets his last treatments, the worst is over for him."

Flahr said Lindblom's doctors have told the young forward "it couldn't have gone any better for him." Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists (57 points) in 134 NHL games over parts of the past three seasons.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020