Ravens reportedly pick up CB Humphrey's option

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:23 IST
The Baltimore Ravens exercised the fifth-year option of cornerback Marlon Humphrey's deal on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, putting him under contract through 2021. The move had been expected, as general manager Eric DeCosta indicated at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. The team plans to extend Humphrey eventually, DeCosta said.

The decision guarantees Humphrey's 2021 salary -- expected to be around $10 million -- for injury only. The salary is calculated based on the average of the third-highest through 25th-highest salaries of cornerbacks across the league. Humphrey, 23, was named first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2019 when he had three interceptions, 14 passes defended and three fumble recoveries (two returned for touchdowns) in 16 games (15 starts).

A first-round pick (16th overall) by Baltimore in 2017, Humphrey has seven interceptions and 40 passes defended through three seasons.

