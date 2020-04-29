Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerr: Warriors treating season as if it's done

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 05:25 IST
Kerr: Warriors treating season as if it's done

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that his team is operating as if its season is over. "It feels like the offseason," Kerr said on a video conference call coordinated by the University of San Francisco. "And in fact we had a Zoom call, (general manager) Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting.

"Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now." Kerr added that while teams in playoff contention are trying to keep their teams focused in the event of the season resuming, his club -- last in the NBA at 15-50 and the only team officially eliminated from contention -- has moved on.

"It's different for us because we were down to 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs," Kerr said. "It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. "We don't know anything officially. There's still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season with all the injuries and the tough record, it's been more of the case of we're staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We're not going to be involved much anymore."

The league announced Monday it would allow teams to reopen their facilities as early as May 8 in states where that would be permitted, though that date could be pushed back, and a number of restrictions will apply. There have been no indications whether the season will resume at some point after it was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Adam Silver has said multiple times there is no timetable to make a decision. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

OWL MVP Sinatraa exiting Overwatch for Valorant

In a major coup for the nascent Valorant esports scene, 2019 Overwatch League MVP Jay Sinatraa Won is leaving Overwatch competition to join Sentinels Valorant team, ESPN reported Tuesday. Sinatraa led the San Francisco Shock to the 2019 Ove...

Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted...

Mexico's registers 1,223 new coronavirus cases, 135 deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch higher after mixed U.S. corporate earnings

Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade on Wednesday following mixed U.S. corporate earnings while oil prices looked set for more wild swings as storage concerns capped optimism about easing coronavirus lockdowns.Technology stocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020