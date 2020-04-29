Left Menu
Azhar supports Indian Cricketers Association to help players amid lockdown

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has supported the initiative of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to help around 30-40 former players who are in need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has supported the initiative of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to help around 30-40 former players who are in need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The ICA has generated around Rs 25 lakh and former skipper Azharuddin has also contributed Rs 1 lakh.

The ICA president Ashok Malhotra has said that the contribution of Azharuddin will prove as a game-changer as it will encourage more and more people to lend their hand for a good cause. "We have been able to generate Rs 25 lakh till now, it is a very big plus, just two and a half days have gone by, we will try to reach out to the rest of the members as well. I would expect the donation to be a bit more as we are trying to 30 to 40 cricketers in five zones," Malhotra told ANI.

"After listening to our appeal, Mohammad Azharuddin also contributed Rs 1 lakh, his contribution can be considered very big. We are now getting donations from legends. I hope things get better from here onwards," he added. Malhotra also said that the donations mean that every cricketer is willing to look out for their fraternity. He also said that contributions have come in from former Indian players who don't even reside in the country anymore.

"It has been a good start, cricketers think about their fraternity and they are there to help. Cricketers who do not even live in India have also contributed, first-class cricketers also put in a substantial amount, Anshuman Gaekwad also contributed Rs 50,000 and we are thankful to him," Malhotra said. "Up to now, no big player apart from Azharuddin has contributed. A lot of players have played 90 odd Test matches, they have achieved everything, but I would expect them to look after other players as well. I wish they also come ahead to lend a helping hand," he added.

More than 1500 players are registered with the ICA. The ICA is India's first-ever player's association.

As of now, the BCCI provides pension to only those players who have played more than 25 first-class games. And as a result, the ICA has come up with the initiative to help cricketers who are struggling during the financial crisis. (ANI)

