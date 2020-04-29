Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellyse Perry extends contract with Sydney Sixers for two more seasons

Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday re-signed her contract with Sydney Sixers for two more Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) seasons.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:54 IST
Ellyse Perry extends contract with Sydney Sixers for two more seasons
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Image Credit: ANI

Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Wednesday re-signed her contract with Sydney Sixers for two more Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) seasons. Since joining the club as its inaugural skipper in WBBL's season one, Perry has played 70 games for the Sixers, slamming 2612 runs, whilst also picking 32 wickets.

The all-rounder led the side to four consecutive WBBL finals. Perry was also named as the Player of the Tournament in WBBL season four after she slammed a record-breaking 777 runs in a single season. Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said the club is delighted to have extended Perry's stay with the team.

Ellyse has been a part of the Sixers from the very beginning. She was our first ever ambassador back in BBL01 and joined us as captain in WBBL01," Hawkins said in an official statement. "She not only plays for the Sixers but is also involved in our program development. We look forward to her not only continuing to play, but also leaving her mark on the Club for years to come," she added.

Perry has played 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is for Australia. She has played a vital role in strengthing Australia's middle order. The all-rounder has smashed 3917 runs in ODIs while in the shortest format of the game she has amassed 1155 runs. The 29-year-old cricketer has also picked 152 wickets in the One Day Internationals for Australia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and p...

German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP

Germanys economy minister says the government is predicting a 6.3 per cent drop in GDP this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a recovery in 2021. Peter Altmaier says by the end of second quarter of 2020 the country was likely to...

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...

Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were injured in the encount...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020