Reports suggesting CSA asked me to lead Proteas are not true: AB de Villiers

Former cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday cleared the air regarding reports suggesting that Cricket South Africa (CSA) asked him to lead the team saying that the reports are "not true". De Villiers took to Twitter and wrote: "Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone."

The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018. However, there have been media reports suggesting that De Villiers was asked to take the leadership role in the team by CSA. Last year also there were rumours which stated that De Villiers expressed his desire of coming out of the retirement and represent the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

At that time also, De Villiers denied the rumours saying that there was no contact between him and the CSA for months regarding his plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)