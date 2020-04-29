Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports suggesting CSA asked me to lead Proteas are not true: AB de Villiers

Former cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday cleared the air regarding reports suggesting that Cricket South Africa (CSA) asked him to lead the team saying that the reports are "not true".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST
Reports suggesting CSA asked me to lead Proteas are not true: AB de Villiers
Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers . Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday cleared the air regarding reports suggesting that Cricket South Africa (CSA) asked him to lead the team saying that the reports are "not true". De Villiers took to Twitter and wrote: "Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days. Crazy times. Stay safe everyone."

The 35-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket on May 23, 2018. However, there have been media reports suggesting that De Villiers was asked to take the leadership role in the team by CSA. Last year also there were rumours which stated that De Villiers expressed his desire of coming out of the retirement and represent the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

At that time also, De Villiers denied the rumours saying that there was no contact between him and the CSA for months regarding his plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SC rules NEET applies to minority and private institutions, says doesn't violates rights

New Delhi, Apr 29 PTI The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET for admissions in the graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses would also apply to minority, both aided and unaided and p...

German minister predicts 6.3% drop in GDP

Germanys economy minister says the government is predicting a 6.3 per cent drop in GDP this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a recovery in 2021. Peter Altmaier says by the end of second quarter of 2020 the country was likely to...

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...

Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were injured in the encount...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020