Colts K Vinatieri planning 25th season in 2020

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:56 IST
Free agent Adam Vinatieri hopes to play his 25th NFL season in 2020. Last season didn't end on a high note for Vinatieri, who missed eight field goals and six extra points and battled a knee injury before being shut down.

The Indianapolis Colts signed undrafted free agent Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship at the end of the 2020 NFL Draft and have another kicker under contract. Chase McLaughlin finished 2019 as the primary kicker in Vinatieri's absence. Colts owner Jim Irsay said in March the team was in touch with Vinatieri, who is unsigned for the 2020 season.

Head coach Frank Reich said, "(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he's at once he's a little further along in that (rehab) process." The 47-year-old Vinatieri told NFL Network he might not be fully healed for the start of the 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has stunted his rehab plan.

In October 2018, Vinatieri became the NFL's all-time leading scorer. The four-time Super Bowl champion began his career in 1996 with the New England Patriots and has spent the past 14 seasons with the Colts.

