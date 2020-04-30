Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sana Mir, legend, ambassador of Pakistan cricket: Bismah Maroof

Pakistan Women's skipper Bismah Maroof heaped praises on the former skipper Sana Mir, who recently retired from the game, and said she is the ambassador of country's cricket.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:54 IST
Sana Mir, legend, ambassador of Pakistan cricket: Bismah Maroof
Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Women's skipper Bismah Maroof heaped praises on the former skipper Sana Mir, who recently retired from the game, and said she is the ambassador of country's cricket. "Sana Mir is a legend of the game and an ambassador of Pakistan cricket. She was one of the great minds we all played under. We all grew under her, and the credit goes to her. The name women's cricket has here exists in a large part because of Sana's involvement with it," Maroof said in a video press conference.

Mir had announced her retirement on Saturday, April 25, putting an end to a 15-year long illustrious career. She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017. The right-handed batter, who was the first female bowler from Pakistan to take 100 ODI wickets, made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh in Lahore in November 2019.

"She has achieved a huge amount for Pakistan cricket, and she deserves all the praise she has received over the last few days. She is a true ambassador for women's cricket around the world and I wish her good luck in whatever she wants to do next," Maroof said. Mir, who has been a vital cog in the Pakistan bowling line up, rose to number-one on ICC Women's Rankings for ODI bowlers in October 2018. With 151 ODI wickets in 120 ODIs, she shares the fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies.

Mir is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018). (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police releases a moving video of a cop

Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vinee...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1150 a.m.Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 1136 a.m.Lancets study finds no significant clin...

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020