Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin, Mithali, Harbhajan extend heartfelt condolences to Rishi Kapoor's family

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday felt "very very sad" to hear about the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, whose movies he has watched since his childhood. The player extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:33 IST
Sachin, Mithali, Harbhajan extend heartfelt condolences to Rishi Kapoor's family
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday felt "very very sad" to hear about the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, whose movies he has watched since his childhood. The player extended his heartfelt condolences to the family. "Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," Tendulkar tweeted.

Indian women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj termed the actor's demise as "huge loss" and said she will miss him on the silver screen. "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti #gonesoon," Raj tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also mourned the death of the actor and wrote, "Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji Condolence to the family.." Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Moeen eager for 'fresh start' after ending Test exile

Moeen Ali is keen to make a fresh start and regain his place in Englands Test side after ending his self-imposed exile from the five-day game. The off-spinning all-rounder was dropped by England following a poor display in last years Ashes ...

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

In the days following the capture of an American contractor in Afghanistan earlier this year, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network while the US intelligence community tried to ...

Uttarakhand Police releases a moving video of a cop

Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vinee...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1150 a.m.Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 1136 a.m.Lancets study finds no significant clin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020