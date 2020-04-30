Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feels a long way away from getting back to playing cricket: Broad

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:11 IST
Feels a long way away from getting back to playing cricket: Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad does not foresee a resumption of cricket any time soon even as the stakeholders of the game consider holding matches in empty stadiums to counter the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide, forcing either cancellations or postponements.

Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game behind closed doors. "It's strange for players. It does still feel a long way away from getting back to playing cricket," Broad told the 'BBC'.

The 33-year-old is confident that the stakeholders of the game won't be going be going ahead with tournaments if any risks are involved. "One thing is for sure the sport won't take any risks. We will only be back playing live cricket when it has been deemed safe to do so by the government," Broad said.

"I think that would be behind closed doors and players and management staff would be in a close environment. "There has been talks about playing in grounds with hotels built in them so you don't have to leave and move too far. Obviously we will be shining the ball and there will be contact quite naturally," he added.

However, the England speedster feels the players must continue to do whatever is in their hands to get back on the field. "But we just have to make sure we are doing everything we can right now as players and dont delay playing due to fitness reasons once we are told to play," he said. Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1.

England were scheduled to launch the inaugural edition of The Hundred, a new 100 balls per side format to be played by eight franchises, in July. But with the latest delay in commencement of the game, the tournament may be delayed.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Moeen eager for 'fresh start' after ending Test exile

Moeen Ali is keen to make a fresh start and regain his place in Englands Test side after ending his self-imposed exile from the five-day game. The off-spinning all-rounder was dropped by England following a poor display in last years Ashes ...

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

In the days following the capture of an American contractor in Afghanistan earlier this year, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network while the US intelligence community tried to ...

Uttarakhand Police releases a moving video of a cop

Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vinee...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1150 a.m.Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 1136 a.m.Lancets study finds no significant clin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020