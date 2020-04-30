Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFI-SAAF's online seminars for technical coaches conclude

The South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday conducted the final online seminar for the technical officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:11 IST
AFI-SAAF's online seminars for technical coaches conclude
AFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday conducted the final online seminar for the technical officials. Attended by over 900 participants each day, the six-day seminar updated the knowledge of the technical officials in the region's eight countries.

Chris Cohen, Competition Director (Athletics) Tokyo 2021, was the keynote speaker on the final day of the seminar. He cited examples from major championships concerning the International Technical Officials. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director-General Sandip Pradhan was the guest of honour in the valedictory session and he appreciated AFI's efforts in helping technical officials stay up to date.

The seminar was made possible with meticulous planning and execution. It prompted World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe to comment that it was the largest gathering of technical officials that he had ever attended. South Asian Athletics Federation President and AFI Planning and Development Committee Chairman Lalit K Bhanot was pleased by the response to this initiative.

"These voluntary technical officials ensure the success of every athletics meeting by performing their duties passionately. It is our job to help them stay abreast of the rules and regulations," Bhanot said in a statement. "I am thankful to my colleagues in the South Asian athletics fraternity that they encouraged the technical officials from their own nations to take part in the seminar. We recognise the importance of the flawless technical conduct of each of our athletics competitions and are aware that the athletes should not suffer," he added.

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla also expressed immense satisfaction that more than 900 Technical Officials in South Asia derived the benefits from the online seminar. "At AFI, we have been in the forefront of the use of technology, even in terms of getting all athletes to register themselves with their biometric data to make our processes easier," Sumariwalla said.

"The seminar in collaboration with SAAF will reduce travel expenses and helps us face logistic challenges even while reaching larger audiences by embracing technology. We will soon become the first National Sports Federation to hold our special general meeting online. Our office may be shut but we will continue to work for the all-round development of our sport," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britain has a long way to go on coronavirus tests - PM Johnson

Britain has a long way to go to increase the number of coronavirus tests it is carrying out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as the government remained short of a daily testing target.Thursday marked the deadline for Britain t...

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak.Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up differen...

States prepare migrant movement plans; Centre says COVID-19 recovery rate up at over 25%

Authorities across states on Thursday began preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country where they are stranded for over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown, even as the ...

Soccer-Lorient's poor run proves harmless for Ligue 2 champions

When Frances Ligue 2 season was suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis, everyone connected with leaders Lorient could have been forgiven for breathing a huge sigh of relief. Despite topping the table, the team were struggling badly, having lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020