Bears sign WR Ginn, agree to terms with S Gipson

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:27 IST
Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who also agreed to a one-year deal with safety Tashaun Gipson, according to multiple reports. Gipson was released last week just one year into a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Houston Texans. Gipson battled a back injury -- a transverse process fracture -- last season that could make his physical important to the signing becoming official.

If healthy, Gipson could be a candidate to start alongside Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson. He turns 30 in August but has also contributed as a starter for the Cleveland Browns, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2014, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Gipson had three interceptions and eight pass breakups in 14 games for Houston last year.

Ginn joins the team one day after the Bears agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Trevor Davis. Chicago is short on speed on the outside, a focus Bears coach Matt Nagy mentioned at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine that went unaddressed in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ginn turned 35 earlier this month and has played in 187 career games, including 16 last season with the New Orleans Saints. He had 30 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns with the Saints in 2019. Ginn was drafted in the first round out of Ohio State by the Miami Dolphins in 2007.

