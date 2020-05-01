Sports-On this day... May 2

ON THIS DAY -- May 2 May 2, 1998

HORSE RACING - Real Quiet ridden by jockey Kent Desormeaux crosses the finish line ahead of second-place finisher Victory Gallop, ridden by Alex Solis, to win the 124th Kentucky Derby. Real Quiet's victory marked the second consecutive year that a colt trained by Bob Baffert had won the Kentucky Derby following Silver Charm's triumph the previous year.

Real Quiet went on to win the Preakness Stakes later that year but was denied a triple crown after losing the Belmont Stakes to Victory Gallop by a nose. May 2, 1998

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur striker Juergen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring four goals in a 6-2 Premier League win at Wimbledon. Klinsmann, who spent the 1994-95 season with Spurs, had returned to the north London club for a second spell on a six-month loan deal from Sampdoria.

The German striker ended the season as the club's joint-top scorer with nine goals despite making just 15 appearances and helped them avoid relegation. May 2, 1999

SOCCER - A Celtic fan is arrested by police during Rangers' title-clinching 3-0 victory in the Old Firm Derby at Celtic Park. The game was marred by crowd trouble, with home fans streaming onto the pitch to confront referee Hugh Dallas after he had dismissed Celtic defender Stephane Mahe. Dallas was also struck in the face by an object thrown from the stands.

Celtic fans were further incensed after Dallas awarded Rangers a penalty a few minutes later. May 2, 1999

RUNNING - The Puffing Billy steam train, crossing Trestle Bridge, passes over runners competing in the Great Train Race at Belgrave in the Dandenong Ranges east of Melbourne. Contestants were required to race against the locomotive across a 13.2 km path consisting of roads, dirt tracks and trails.

Over 1,800 people took part in the race, with one of them completing it in 41 minutes -- 12 minutes faster than the train. May 2, 2004

SNOOKER - Ronnie O'Sullivan and Graeme Dott pose with the trophy before the start of the World Snooker Championship final in Sheffield. Dott won the first five frames and looked set to pull off an upset before O'Sullivan recovered to take 18 of the next 21 frames to win his second world title and pocket 250,000 pounds ($311,325) in prize money.

A five-time world champion, O'Sullivan has also won a record seven Masters and seven UK Championships in his career. May 2, 2007

SOCCER - AC Milan midfielder Kaka celebrates after scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Manchester United in their Champions League semi-final second leg match at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Clarence Seedorf and Alberto Gilardino also got on the scoresheet to help Milan overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit and progress to the final, where they beat Liverpool 2-1 to lift their seventh European Cup.

Kaka was the Champions League's top scorer that season with 10 goals and he went on to win the Ballon d'Or later that year. May 2, 2007

TENNIS - Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Spain's Rafa Nadal during "The Battle of Surfaces", an exhibition tennis match played on a hybrid court that had clay on one side of the net and grass on the other. Changeovers during the match were extended to two minutes instead of the usual 90 seconds to give players a chance to change their footwear for each surface.

Nadal had won 72 straight matches on clay while Federer had 48 straight wins on grass heading into the match, which the Spaniard narrowly won 7-5 4-6 7-6 (10) in front of his home crowd in Mallorca. May 2, 2009

SOCCER - Barcelona's Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Thierry Henry and Daniel Alves celebrate a goal in their 6-2 La Liga victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. The game marked the first time in 'El Clasico' history that the away team had scored six goals and the victory took Barcelona seven points clear of Real at the top of the league.

Barcelona went on to win the league as well as the Copa del Rey and Champions League to complete a historic treble in manager Pep Guardiola's first season at the helm. May 2, 2010

BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant rises to score against the Utah Jazz in the first game of their Western Conference semi-final playoff series in Los Angeles. Bryant sprung into life in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 31 points in the final four minutes to lift the Lakers to a 104-99 victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers went on to defeat rivals Boston Celtics 4-3 in the NBA Finals to win their 16th title, with Bryant being named Finals Most Valuable Player. May 2, 2015

SOCCER - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is thrown into the air by his players as they celebrate their fourth consecutive Serie A title following a 1-0 win over Sampdoria at the Marassi stadium in Genoa. Juventus rose to the top of the table after the fourth round of fixtures and maintained their lead over the rest of the season, winning the title with four games to play.

Allegri, who had replaced Antonio Conte as Juventus manager at the start of the season, won five successive league titles with the Italian club before departing in 2019. ($1 = 0.8030 pounds) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)