Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Becker urges tennis bodies to come together in COVID-19 crisis

Tennis legend and Laureus Academy Member Boris Becker has warned that his sport is in crisis due to COVID-19 and has urged governing bodies to come together to find a solution.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:30 IST
Boris Becker urges tennis bodies to come together in COVID-19 crisis
Former German tennis player Boris Becker . Image Credit: ANI

Tennis legend and Laureus Academy Member Boris Becker has warned that his sport is in crisis due to COVID-19 and has urged governing bodies to come together to find a solution. The six-time Grand Slam winner, in an interview on Laureus.com, said: "Since March there hasn't been any official tennis, so I call this a chance, a unique situation, for all governing bodies to come together."

He also said he did not think it would be wise for the US Open to go ahead in August. "It's the only Grand Slam still standing, but New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it would be wise to have a tournament there," he added.

This is the first time that Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29. Earlier, the French Open was postponed to September. Becker played as a junior at Wimbledon in 1982, then won in 1985, 1986 and 1989. "Wimbledon has been very much my summer for 35 or 40 years. It's going to leave a big, empty void," the former German player said while reacting on cancellation of Wimbledon 2020.

Becker, who is in lockdown in his London home, and facing up to missing his first Wimbledon as player and commentator since 1982. "I think we are having a moment in crisis in tennis. Apart from, let's say, from the top ten, the top 50 and maybe the top 75 men and women, the rest of the professional players need their weekly paycheck, they need their prize money. The fact is they can't play, they can't even go to a club and give lessons because of social distancing," Becker said.

"We have to ask ourselves whether tennis is good enough to give jobs for a thousand people. Until the crisis started, the quick answer was yes, but I'm sure a lot of smaller tournaments that couldn't take place are struggling to come back financially, they've lost a lot of money by not hosting. So it's also a question of time," he added. The 52-year-old former world number one lauded the more than two-decade-long association with the Laureus Sport for Good.

"I am a proud founding member of Laureus, and have been for more than 20 years. I'm surrounded by my idols when I grew up and we never forget where we came from. We all love our children, they are our future and more strongly than ever at this time we believe that sport has the power to change the world," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US: Texas partially reopens businesses amid sudden spike in COVID-19 deaths

Texas, the second-largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy in a bid to restore livelihoods, amid a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus deaths. As many as 50 coronavirus patients died in ...

Foreign criticism of activists' arrests "unfounded" - Hong Kong

Hong Kong hit back on Friday at Washington and London for condemning the arrests in April of 15 pro-democracy activists, saying that their criticism was unfounded and grossly irresponsible. Police arrested the activists, including Democrati...

UK households shunned borrowing as COVID-19 hit in March - BoE

British households shunned new borrowing in March and a measure of house purchases plunged as the spread of the coronavirus began to hammer the economy, Bank of England data showed on Friday.Households repaid 3.841 billion pounds 4.82 billi...

WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the World Health Organisation should be ashamed of itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China amidst the coronavirus pandemic after it originated in Wuhan. The Trump administration has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020