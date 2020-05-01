Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulls name Eversley as GM

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:36 IST
Bulls name Eversley as GM

Chicago's restructured personnel hierarchy is nearly complete as the Bulls officially hired Marc Eversley as general manager. Eversley joins executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in the newly formed power structure of the Bulls.

"I set out to find a General Manager who complemented my vision and values, and who could help implement them at the Bulls in a fresh way. Marc's background and skills do exactly that," said Karnisovas. "He has a history of building strong relationships across the board, identifying talent at organizations that have had success during his time there, and the necessary insight for building a network that will be an asset to our program. He's ready for this next step in his career, and I'm looking forward to working with him to build the Bulls back into a perennial contender." Eversley has 14 years in NBA personnel under his belt with the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, where he was senior vice president of player personnel.

With the 76ers, Eversley oversaw player personnel and talent evaluation. He was also involved in Philadelphia's recruiting of free agents and the decision-making process. "Becoming a general manger in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true," said Eversley. "I'm grateful to be working with someone like Arturas who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward."

Prior to entering the NBA personnel realm, Eversley spent five years at Nike's world headquarters in Oregon as its NBA Player Relationship Manager. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IBF members hold video conference meeting with I&B minister, call for restarting content production

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation on Friday urged Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar to allow restarting of content production, facilitate clearance of government dues to broadcasters and not implement the New Tariff O...

Ready to contribute in bringing back Indians stranded abroad: Military

The top military brass on Friday said the armed forces were ready to play their role in evacuation of thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf and other regions as a sizeable number of aircraft and naval ships have been put on stand-by for...

Ensure virus doesn't spread to municipalities-villages: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said municipalities in semi-urban areas as well as villages must be on guard to ensure novel coronavirus infection does not break out in these parts. Gujarat has 4,721 COVID-19 cases as on Frida...

FEATURE-As U.S. states ease coronavirus lockdowns, remote towns stay shut

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tucked up against the Canadian border in northwest Montana, the Blackfeet Reservation shut itself off in March as first word of the novel coronavirus spread, prohibiting visito...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020