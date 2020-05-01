Left Menu
Uganda Rugby Union and Nile Special Stout donate food to players

The union has given this category of players basic foodstuffs as a courteous gesture during the trying lockdown period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:49 IST
Mr Kayangwe advised the players to keep in shape during this period due to the foreseeable busy and compact post lockdown season. Image Credit: Flickr

The Uganda Rugby Union (UgandaRugby.com), together with Nile Special Stout, donated food to the rugby players today at Velocity in Kyanja.

The support goes to the most vulnerable players across all the active clubs in the country as per the current season. The union has given this category of players basic foodstuffs as a courteous gesture during the trying lockdown period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways and has not spared Uganda, leading to a number of measures being taken by the government of Uganda to mitigate the spread of the CoronaVirus. The measures, among others, include the suspension of sports activities. This has particularly affected the sport of rugby with many players unable to earn as they would normally.

"This support will be given to the players through their parent clubs. So the respective club's management will distribute the food as per the varying needs of the players. We would like to thank the clubs for their continued cooperation with the stipulated guidelines as communicated by the government of Uganda," said the Union president Godwin Kayangwe.

Mr Kayangwe advised the players to keep in shape during this period due to the foreseeable busy and compact post lockdown season.

"I urge the players to stay fit as we may be overwhelmed by a lot of competitions when this lockdown is lifted globally. As you may know, Olympics 2020 has been postponed to 2021 and our national 7s team is one of the approximately 40 pending qualifiers that was affected by this pandemic. Our national 7's management team is working out something to keep the players fit, focussed and ready for the qualifiers whenever they are communicated."

To the rest of the players, and the entire fraternity, the Uganda Rugby Union President echoed the global call to "keep safe and stay home" till further communication from the Ministry of Health and the relevant authorities.

(With Inputs from APO)

