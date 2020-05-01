Report: Vancouver Titans overhaul entire roster

A total overhaul of the Vancouver Titans took a dramatic twist on Friday with the club dropping its entire Overwatch League roster. Chinese caster Roy reported the latest developments, one day after the team announced it had parted ways with tank HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi and head coach Hwang "PaJion" Jisub.

The Titans are looking to replace their Korean lineup with a North American Contenders team and are interested in players from Gen.G, according to a Reddit thread summarizing Roy's comments. Among the now former Titans, support Je-hong "ryujehong" Ryu plans to retire and damage Hyo-jong "Haksal" Kim has already found a new team, per the report.

Vancouver reached the Grand Finals of the Season 2 playoffs as an expansion team, but Season 3 has provided consistent turmoil. Forced to cancel their first scheduled homestand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Titans relocated to South Korea as the OWL switched to an online format. A roster tweaked over the offseason has yet to perform as hoped, with the Titans sitting at 2-2 with a 7-8 map differential.

Vancouver is currently 10th overall and fourth in the Pacific Conference. The Titans' next scheduled match is on May 16 against the Dallas Fuel. --Field Level Media