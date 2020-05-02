Report: NFL could play Saturdays without college football

If college football stays on the sideline, the NFL could swoop in for the Saturday slot on the sports schedule this fall. The option, outlined by the New York Post on Friday, involves giving the NFL a flex option to shift a game or two per week to Saturday in the event college football doesn't take place in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL schedule is due to be released on May 9, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed this week. Fan attendance at preseason and regular-season games is not certain.

Many variables are already in play for the NFL in planning the 2020 regular season, but commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league is planning to start on time. McCarthy said this week that means Opening Night would be Sept. 10, a Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion would typically host a game. In 2019, teams chosen to play Saturday games were not selected until late in the year, and the games were played only in December. Most college football conferences end their regular season in November.

--Field Level Media