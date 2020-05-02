Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NFL could play Saturdays without college football

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:45 IST
Report: NFL could play Saturdays without college football

If college football stays on the sideline, the NFL could swoop in for the Saturday slot on the sports schedule this fall. The option, outlined by the New York Post on Friday, involves giving the NFL a flex option to shift a game or two per week to Saturday in the event college football doesn't take place in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL schedule is due to be released on May 9, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed this week. Fan attendance at preseason and regular-season games is not certain.

Many variables are already in play for the NFL in planning the 2020 regular season, but commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league is planning to start on time. McCarthy said this week that means Opening Night would be Sept. 10, a Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion would typically host a game. In 2019, teams chosen to play Saturday games were not selected until late in the year, and the games were played only in December. Most college football conferences end their regular season in November.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay Pushka League. FlyToMoon 2-3 moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit 1-3. Both o...

Georgia businesses free to reopen as other U.S. states begin unwinding shutdowns

Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. With a...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020