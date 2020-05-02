Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chuni-da brought over a 'sense of fitness' from football to cricket: Dilip Doshi

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi who played Ranji Trophy for Bengal hailed late former Indian football team captain Subimal (Chuni) Goswami as the man who brought a "sense of fitness" over from the 'beautiful game' to the 'gentleman's game.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:56 IST
Chuni-da brought over a 'sense of fitness' from football to cricket: Dilip Doshi
Late Subimal Goswami (L) and former spinner Dilip Doshi (R) (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi who played Ranji Trophy for Bengal hailed late former Indian football team captain Subimal (Chuni) Goswami as the man who brought a "sense of fitness" over from the 'beautiful game' to the 'gentleman's game.' Goswami had led the Indian side to the gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games also went on to captain Bengal in the Ranji Trophy including in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai in 1971-72.

"Coming from a footballing background, Chuni-da was an extremely fit athlete. Though the trend has changed in recent times, back in those days, footballers were generally far fitter than cricketers. In that sense, Chuni-da brought in that sense of fitness into our cricket team," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Doshi, the left-arm spinner, as saying. Goswami played 46 first-class matches for Bengal, in which he scored 1,592 runs and took 47 wickets.

"He certainly knew what background he was coming from - football. Chuni-da was always a competent cricketer, but what made him stand out was his fighting spirit. He always put a price on his wicket, and would keep fighting even in the harshest of conditions - even more than cricketers who were gifted than him. This really inspired us," said Doshi. Doshi, who has 33 caps for India in Test cricket with 114 wickets to his name, further went on to state that Goswami's leadership qualities were unparalleled.

"He was an inspiring captain. He could always light up a room with his sense of humour. He had already captained the Indian Football Team, and his leadership qualities were visible. He also always open to suggestions from different members. That made him such a great leader," Doshi maintained. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. hospitals promise new safety measures to ease patient fears after coronavirus crush

U.S. hospitals, many past the peak coronavirus crush, are relying on plexiglass dividers, advance testing of patients and limited elevator traffic to convince people, especially those needing urgent care, that the facilities are safe.Hospit...

US commits over USD 775 million to help other countries fight COVID-19: US State Dept

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the US has committed over USD 775 million in emergency health, humanitarian and economic assistance that will help over 120 countries, including India, in fighting the pandemic, the State Department has said, as...

New 'Transformer' movie to come out in June 2022

Paramount has set a new Transformers movie for June 2022 release date. The new project, fifth in the long-running franchise, will hit the theatres on June 4, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The studio is currently developing mo...

ICMR plans to study whether novel coronavirus strain in India changed form

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR is planning to study whether the novel coronavirus strain in India has undergone mutation while spreading within the country over the last two months. According to a senior scientist of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020