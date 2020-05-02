Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Beaumont re-elected World Rugby chairman, calls for unity amid COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:12 IST
Rugby-Beaumont re-elected World Rugby chairman, calls for unity amid COVID-19 crisis

Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman by beating Argentine Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting and called for unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body said on Saturday.

Former England captain Beaumont won by a 28-23 margin to secure a second consecutive four-year term -- the result being announced a week earlier than expected. Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who was running unopposed, was elected vice-chairman.

"Now is not the time for celebration. We have work to do," Beaumont said in a statement. "We are tackling COVID-19 and must implement an appropriate return-to-rugby strategy that prioritises player welfare, while optimising any opportunity to return to international rugby this year in full collaboration with club competitions for the good of players, fans and the overall financial health of the sport."

Rugby, like most sports, has been on hold as the novel coronavirus spread across the world, casting doubt on whether the 2020 international calendar will be completed. "I am determined to ensure that the spirit of unity and solidarity that has characterised our work in response to an unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic is the cornerstone of a new approach that will deliver a stronger, more sustainable game when we emerge with new enthusiasm, a renewed purpose and an exciting future," Beaumont added.

The 68-year-old succeeded France's Bernard Lapasset in 2016 and his re-election will be confirmed at World Rugby's annual Council meeting on May 12. MANY CHALLENGES

"Bill is ideally placed to lead and unite rugby unions in strengthening the game so we can address the immediate and longer term challenges," Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the RFU, said of Beaumont's victory. Laporte added: "Congratulations to my friend Sir Bill Beaumont on his re-election.

"I would also like to express my best wishes to Agustin Pichot, a legend of Argentinian rugby and a great rugby leader. "I also want to thank all unions who have expressed their opinion in this important ballot, giving a clear mandate for the governance which Bill and I will undertake on their behalf."

Beaumont and Laporte face many challenges, not only in guiding the sport through the coronavirus pandemic. While he benefitted greatly from the support of the Six Nations unions, Pichot's vision was admired by the southern hemisphere countries who backed him exclusively.

The votes of Japan, Fiji and Rugby Africa are thought to have swung a tight battle Beaumont's way. He has vowed to align the seasons in the northern and southern hemispheres as well as setting up an alternative to the Nations Championship proposal backed by the SANZAAR nations but blocked by the Six Nations.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

137 COVID-19 patients recover in Mumbai in a single day

As many 137 people suffering from coronavirus have recovered and discharged in the city on Saturday, said Mumbais Public Health Department. With 547 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths which were reported today, the total count in the ci...

AIIMS doctors shower petals on Delhi Police officials to show gratitude towards them

New Delhi India, May 2 ANI All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS doctors on Saturday showered flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines in the nat...

Sale of liquor to resume from May 4 in Karnataka

In a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force. Passing the order, the excise c...

Trains with migrant workers leave for Odisha, UP from Gujarat

Two special trains carrying over 2,300 migrant workers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Gujarat amid lockdown to contain coronavirus left on Saturday, officials said. One of the Shramik special trains with 1,127 passengers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020