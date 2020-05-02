Saints' Winston excited to compete against Buccaneers

Jameis Winston knows a thing or two about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having played for them for five years after being selected with the top overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The quarterback now says he's looking forward to playing against them after signing a one-year contract with the NFC South division rival New Orleans Saints.

"I can't wait to compete against them," Winston said on NFL Total Access Friday. "It's going to be fun. I know Tom (Brady) is going to bring his relentlessness and his attitude there, but it's going to be fun and we're ready to compete. We've always been competing. "When I was in Tampa, we got them sometimes and they got us sometimes. Last year they swept us, so I know they're going to try and come and get us this year, but I'm in that black and gold now, so I'm gonna be like, 'Who Dat? Who Dat say they went beat them, Saints?'"

Winston, 26, compared joining Drew Brees and the Saints to a "Harvard education" for quarterbacks earlier in the week. "It was a time for me to learn from one of the best," Winston said. "And also being in the same division, I get a chance to play against Tampa Bay twice and get a chance to play some of the same teams even though Carolina has a new head coach. So, that was positive there."

Winston experienced a bevvy of positives and negatives during his time in Tampa Bay, most notably plenty of both in one season in 2019. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, finishing with 33 and 30, respectively. Winston threw for 19,737 yards, 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games with the Bucs. He has a record of 28-42-0 in 70 games as a starter.

Winston became a free agent in March and wasn't re-signed by the Buccaneers, who elected to ink Brady to a two-year contract instead. Brady, 42, captured six Super Bowl titles, three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England. Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to Brees.

--Field Level Media