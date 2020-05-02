Left Menu
Thrice I thought of committing suicide: Shami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:39 IST
"During that period there was also a personal crisis in my life. You won’t believe it but I contemplated committing suicide three times during that period," Shami told his India teammate Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session. Image Credit: IANS

India speedster Mohammed Shami on Saturday revealed that he contemplated committing suicide at least thrice when he was enduring a difficult phase of his life in 2018. Shami faced allegations of domestic violence and was booked after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against him.

"During that period there was also a personal crisis in my life. You won't believe it but I contemplated committing suicide three times during that period," Shami told his India teammate Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session. "My family members were worried that I might end up doing something drastic. I was just not able to think about cricket at that point." Shami said his family stood like a rock with him and that support helped him get back on his feet.

"Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot. My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. "My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun," Shami said.

