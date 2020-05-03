Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL is where I get most goosebumps, want to retire in KKR jersey: Andre Russell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 12:32 IST
IPL is where I get most goosebumps, want to retire in KKR jersey: Andre Russell

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell says playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL is where he gets the "most goosebumps" and wants to remain in that side till his very last game in the league. The 32-year-old was speaking to KKR's official 'Knights Unplugged' online show. The Jamaican is currently at home as the IPL has been suspended indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let me confess something, IPL is where I get the most goosebumps. I get that in CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well but when it comes to playing in IPL, especially Eden Gardens, there is no comparison," Russell said referring to his team's home ground in Kolkata. "...the welcome I get, that's love. It puts pressure on me but it's good pressure," he added.

Russell said the Eden crowd has been supportive towards him even when he hasn't exactly delivered and that's why it's the one place, he would like to call it quits as and when he does. "I would love to be at KKR until that moment when I say that this will be my last IPL. I have been at KKR for six seasons and I enjoyed every bit of it," he said.

"I know even if I fail two games straight, when I come out to bat for the third game, it is the same deafening reaction I will get from the crowd. It's always a welcoming thing," he said. Hopeful of playing in the IPL some time this year, Russell also spoke about dealing with being away from his new-born daughter and wife. Both were in Miami when the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions came into force globally.

"She (his daughter) and Jassym, they are both in Miami. I stay connected to them and talk to them. I wish I could have them here, but with all these travel restrictions, we cannot do anything," he said. "It's not really a situation anyone would want to be in. This is affecting the world, it's affecting me, preventing me from hitting sixes. Hope this thing calms down in a month or two and we can go back to normal life again." PTI TAP PM PM AH AH

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as deeply disturbing and painful the killing of five security personnel including a decorated colonel and a major in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north Kashmir. Chief of...

Salaries increase for top mutual fund CEOs

CEO salaries increased at the countrys top mutual fund houses during 2019-20 on robust business growth, with HDFC Mutual Funds Milind Barve being the highest paid executive. According to an analysis of the data made public by mutual funds...

Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi for inclusion of cops, civic body employees in Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of policemen, civic body staff, officers and employees of district administration under the Centres COVID-19 insurance scheme. In a letter t...

Defence forces honour COVID-19 warriors in Karnataka

Armed forces on Sunday acknowledged the efforts of corona warriors in Karnataka in the fight against the pandemic with Indian Air Force helicopters showering flower petals on hospitals and the IAF band made a presentation. An Indian Air For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020