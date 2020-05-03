Left Menu
Development News Edition

I called social media sprint sensations for trials to appear hands-on: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:28 IST
I called social media sprint sensations for trials to appear hands-on: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday conceded that calling for urgent trials for social media sprint sensations, seen running with buffaloes, were decisions taken under pressure to appear hands-on in his job. Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh's Rameshwar Gurjar hit national headlines last year for running in slushy and dusty fields respectively.

They were believed to have completed 100m sprints in 11 seconds, creating a flutter on social media platforms, where some dubbed them -- one after another -- the next Usain Bolt. "In Madhya Pradesh somebody had a video of a village boy's running and posted it on social media, commented that he runs faster than Usain Bolt. When it became viral, I could have ignored it but suppose I don't react on that time, people will say the sports minister is silent, is not taking cognizance," he said.

In the trial though, Gurjar could not live up to the expectations and could barely complete the 100m distance in 12.9 seconds. Rijiju added, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan also asked me to look into the matter. So I sent my SAI team to test the guy in Bhopal. I knew his capability but the country doesn't know what is the nature of sports. People just started saying he runs faster than Bolt and that is because lack of awareness." "During the test he wouldn't even compete with the junior guys forget the seniors, he can't run even 13 seconds flat in 100m. He never trained, he was 25-26 so age was also not on his side, he didn't know how to wear spikes." Rijiju also spoke about the story around Kambala jockey Gowda, whose exploits during a traditional buffalo race in Karnataka created a buzz on social media, forcing the minister to call the 28-year-old for a trail at the SAI, Bengaluru centre.

This was after after video clips of him running a distance of 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds have surfaced. "Then 4-5 months back a news broke out that somebody broke Usain Bolt's record in a bull race in Karnataka. Even some of the professional people, some of the businessmen, some of the renowned people of India stated that now this guy will bring Olympic gold in 100m," Rijiju said.

"The problem is people don't have knowledge and understanding. If I don't respond then they will say the sports minister is silent. "People must be thinking that what is the sports minister doing, he is responding to such kinds of amateur talks but I had to show sections who don't know sports that I am hands on with Indian sports and I am there for the athletes. I will give all the opportunities to all potentials, so I had to show that," he said.

The minister said it's high time people broaden their knowledge about sports other than cricket to enable India become a sporting powerhouse. "Many people complained to me that government do not contribute or support enough for the development of sports in India. Let me make it very clear knowledge about sports in India is very, very low. People know only about cricket, people don't know about other sports," Rijiju said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

92 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,579

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,579 with 92 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials saidThe virus has claimed 43 lives in the state so far. The state has reported a total number of 2,57...

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia's club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as an amazing opportunity to fix the issues that have seeped into the countrys once thriving state and club level setups. There was a time when the country would field an A s...

Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding vaccine for COVID-19

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing un...

COVID-19: Two new COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll reaches 76

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the Madhya Pradeshs worst hit district to 76, an official said on Sunday. The latest victims included a 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, who died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020