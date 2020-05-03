Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warriors land in Australia after travel exemption

PTI | Tamworth | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:40 IST
Warriors land in Australia after travel exemption

The New Zealand Warriors arrived in Australia late Sunday after the National Rugby League secured an exemption for the team to enter the country ahead of a planned resumption of the sport. A charter plane carrying the Warriors landed in the rural town of Tamworth, about five hours drive from Sydney, at about 5:30pm.

The NRL's only international side will spend 14 days in quarantine in the town, Australia's country music hub, before competition restarts on May 28. On Saturday Australian officials granted 36 players and staff a rare exemption from the country's ban on international arrivals, amid a slowdown in new coronavirus cases in Australia and New Zealand.

The Warriors were short two players after centre David Fusitu'a and hooker Nathaniel Roache stayed behind in Auckland. The club said Fusitu'a had been given permission to delay his departure on compassionate grounds and Roache had been told to do the same after reporting he was unwell.

"We're totally satisfied Nate has had no contact with any other player or staff member at the club for several weeks and we're very comfortable we have abided by all policies and requirements," Warriors CEO Cameron George said. The NRL season was suspended on March 24 after just two rounds amid a government shutdown of all non-essential gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said he was excited to be reunited with his teammates but being separated from his family for a prolonged period would be challenging. "That definitely was a tough part, saying goodbye to the family out there in the carpark and seeing my two kids go away," he said before boarding the flight.

"At this stage I've prepared to go for five months and go to work. If they could come over during a safe (period) then I'd be happy to bring them over because it'll be tough not to see them for that long." Under plans thrashed out by the league and its broadcast partners this week, the season will be cut from 25 rounds to 20 -- including the two already played -- with a four-week playoff series ending in a Grand Final on October 25. The three-match State of Origin series between New South Wales and Queensland, normally played mid-season, will shift to November for the first time.

The NRL has pushed hard to restart the league as Australia achieved success in curbing the spread of coronavirus, with the number of new daily cases slowing significantly in recent weeks allowing some restrictions to be lifted. Australia has recorded 6,800 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths from the virus, while New Zealand has confirmed just over 1,100 cases and 20 deaths. AFP PDS PDS

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

92 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,579

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,579 with 92 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials saidThe virus has claimed 43 lives in the state so far. The state has reported a total number of 2,57...

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia's club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as an amazing opportunity to fix the issues that have seeped into the countrys once thriving state and club level setups. There was a time when the country would field an A s...

Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding vaccine for COVID-19

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing un...

COVID-19: Two new COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll reaches 76

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the Madhya Pradeshs worst hit district to 76, an official said on Sunday. The latest victims included a 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, who died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020