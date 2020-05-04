Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Fritz, Rae win glitchy Mario Tennis charity tournament

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 05:41 IST
Tennis-Fritz, Rae win glitchy Mario Tennis charity tournament

American tennis player Taylor Fritz and his doubles partner, Tik Tok personality Addison Rae, won the virtual Stay At Home Slam on Sunday as real-life tennis remains on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

The likes of the Williams sisters, Japanese stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori and the recently retired Maria Sharapova competed as their favourite characters from the world of Nintendo to raise money for charity. The professional tennis tours are closed down until mid-July at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fans and players alike were eager to turn their attention to the tournament played within the Mario Tennis Aces game.

The final, which pitched Fritz and Rae against Nishikori and his partner, DJ Steve Aoki, was watched live by over 35,000 people on Facebook Gaming but did run into technical difficulties as the match froze midway through the set. After a delay, which was filled by awkward banter between co-commentators seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe and YouTube personality iJustine, the match restarted.

Mirroring his real-life playing style, Fritz's dominant serve was the deciding factor as he and Rae ran out 6-4 winners to claim the championship and a $1 million donation to the No Kids Hungry charity. All the players received a $25,000 donation to their charity of choice.

"I was more nervous there than any of my real tennis matches," Fritz said. The Williams sisters couldn't translate their real-life prowess into the virtual world as both lost their opening round matches.

Sharapova and partner, model Karlie Kloss, also went out in the first round whilst Osaka's match against Nishikori and Aoki had to be forfeited after her partner Hailey Bieber struggled to maintain a strong internet connection. Despite the technical issues - brushed off by McEnroe as being "like a rain delay" - tennis fans will have be content with virtual tournaments for now.

Last week, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray headlined the Virtual Madrid Open, which was also plagued by some technical snafus. "It has been a crazy time but we all need to have some fun and it is for a great cause," said McEnroe.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 3.4 million globally, killing at least 240,000 people, has also played havoc with the world's sporting calendar. The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two whilst the French Open, originally scheduled to begin in May, has been pushed back until September.

All ATP and WTA tour tournaments have been cancelled until at least mid-July.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday. All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.The commission also reported...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise

The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious. In thi...

Nets GM Marks doesn't rule out Durant's return

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks isnt ruling out Kevin Durants return if the NBA season should resume. Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has given Durant nearly two extra months of recup...

Charge's Nero facing visa renewal

It was little more than two months ago that the Guangzhou Charges Charlie Nero Zwarg had to fly to the United States without his teammates for a competition while the rest of the team dealt with visa issues in the early days of COVID-19-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020