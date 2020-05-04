Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets GM Marks doesn't rule out Durant's return

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 06:12 IST
Nets GM Marks doesn't rule out Durant's return

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks isn't ruling out Kevin Durant's return if the NBA season should resume. Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has given Durant nearly two extra months of recuperating time in his recovery from last June's ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant suffered the serious injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Nets as a free agent in July. So with Durant's recuperation period closing in on 11 months and a possible resumption date still weeks away, the question of a return this season is at least becoming a plausible scenario.

"That's a $110 million question," Marks told Newshub of New Zealand. "In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot. "He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

"When you've got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we're never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he'll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. "I can tell you this though -- before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that's a good thing."

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract to help bolster the Nets, who are aiming to be a top-flight Eastern Conference contender. Prior to the season, Durant expressed to the club's fans not to expect to see him on the court this season.

The 31-year-old Durant is a 10-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ in his 12 on-court seasons. The small forward was NBA MVP in 2013-14 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant has averaged 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 career games. He was the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft and that franchise moved to Oklahoma City after a debut season in which Durant won NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

The Nets also signed guard Kyrie Irving to a four-year, $136 million deal last summer and he played in just 20 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old Irving averaged 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Brooklyn was 30-34 when the season was postponed and Marks said the organization is preparing for numerous scenarios in case of a restart.

"Nobody quite knows what the new normal will be," Marks, a New Zealander, told Newshub. "The new normal we were predicting a week ago is vastly different to the one we're predicting right now ... things are changing so quickly." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday. All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.The commission also reported...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise

The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious. In thi...

Nets GM Marks doesn't rule out Durant's return

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks isnt ruling out Kevin Durants return if the NBA season should resume. Play has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has given Durant nearly two extra months of recup...

Charge's Nero facing visa renewal

It was little more than two months ago that the Guangzhou Charges Charlie Nero Zwarg had to fly to the United States without his teammates for a competition while the rest of the team dealt with visa issues in the early days of COVID-19-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020