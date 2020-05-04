The following are the top stories at 1730 hours: SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE-LD IND Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne Sydney, May 4 (PTI) Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be "pretty devastated" if India don't make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-CHAHAL-LD AHMED Chahal among best in world, can get better with better use of crease: Mushtaq Ahmed By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal is among the best leg-spinners in international cricket right now but he can be more effective with better use of the crease, says former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

SPO-CRI-ROY Makes sense to postpone World T20 if there isn't enough preparation time: Jason Roy London, May 4 (PTI) Feeling like a kid again, England batsman Jason Roy can't wait to get back on the cricket field but says it would make sense to postpone the T20 World Cup in October-November if teams don't get enough time to prepare for the mega event. SPO-VIRUS-WCT20-MINISTER Crowds not logistics the bigger issue facing T20 World Cup: Australia Sports Minister Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) Australia can deal with the challenge of getting teams into the country for the T20 World Cup but whether it is worth having the tournament in empty stadiums is the main point for consideration, feels sports minister Richard Colbeck.

SPO-CRI-AXAR Shreyas Iyer helped me adjust in Delhi Capitals smoothly: Axar Patel New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel has credited skipper Shreyas Iyer for helping him adjust to his new IPL team smoothly after spending half-a-decade with Kings XI Punjab. SPO-CRI-ASIF Players fixed before me, even after me, should've got a second chance: Asif New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Tainted former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif says he wasn't the first nor would be the last to have indulged in spot-fixing and should have been treated better by his country's Cricket Board, which gave "everyone a second chance" except for him.

SPO-CRI-PCB-RIGHTS PCB to hire consulting firm to oversee media right broadcasting deal Karachi, May 4 (PTI) In a bid to ensure the media broadcasting rights for the next four-year cycle are sold for a maximum amount, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire a consulting company to oversee the process. SPO-CGF-ESPORTS CGF enters into partnership with Global Esports Federation New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Commonwealth Games Federation on Monday entered into a partnership with Global Esports Federation to explore how it can align with its sports movement and its support of digital infrastructure in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-FUND Indian women's hockey team raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19 Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team has raised funds to the tune of Rs 20 lakh to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CHESS-ONLINE Online blitz chess tournament raises Rs 4 lakh for Kerala CM Relief Fund Chennai, May 4 (PTI) An international online blitz chess tournament organised by Chess Kerala has raised Rs 4 lakh for the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PCB PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires, scorers Karachi, May 4 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns..