PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:32 IST
The following are the top stories at 1730 hours: SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE-LD IND Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne Sydney, May 4 (PTI) Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be "pretty devastated" if India don't make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-CHAHAL-LD AHMED Chahal among best in world, can get better with better use of crease: Mushtaq Ahmed By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Yuzvendra Chahal is among the best leg-spinners in international cricket right now but he can be more effective with better use of the crease, says former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

SPO-CRI-ROY Makes sense to postpone World T20 if there isn't enough preparation time: Jason Roy London, May 4 (PTI) Feeling like a kid again, England batsman Jason Roy can't wait to get back on the cricket field but says it would make sense to postpone the T20 World Cup in October-November if teams don't get enough time to prepare for the mega event. SPO-VIRUS-WCT20-MINISTER Crowds not logistics the bigger issue facing T20 World Cup: Australia Sports Minister Melbourne, May 4 (PTI) Australia can deal with the challenge of getting teams into the country for the T20 World Cup but whether it is worth having the tournament in empty stadiums is the main point for consideration, feels sports minister Richard Colbeck.

SPO-CRI-AXAR Shreyas Iyer helped me adjust in Delhi Capitals smoothly: Axar Patel New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel has credited skipper Shreyas Iyer for helping him adjust to his new IPL team smoothly after spending half-a-decade with Kings XI Punjab. SPO-CRI-ASIF Players fixed before me, even after me, should've got a second chance: Asif New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Tainted former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif says he wasn't the first nor would be the last to have indulged in spot-fixing and should have been treated better by his country's Cricket Board, which gave "everyone a second chance" except for him.

SPO-CRI-PCB-RIGHTS PCB to hire consulting firm to oversee media right broadcasting deal Karachi, May 4 (PTI) In a bid to ensure the media broadcasting rights for the next four-year cycle are sold for a maximum amount, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire a consulting company to oversee the process. SPO-CGF-ESPORTS CGF enters into partnership with Global Esports Federation New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Commonwealth Games Federation on Monday entered into a partnership with Global Esports Federation to explore how it can align with its sports movement and its support of digital infrastructure in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-FUND Indian women's hockey team raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19 Bengaluru, May 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team has raised funds to the tune of Rs 20 lakh to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CHESS-ONLINE Online blitz chess tournament raises Rs 4 lakh for Kerala CM Relief Fund Chennai, May 4 (PTI) An international online blitz chess tournament organised by Chess Kerala has raised Rs 4 lakh for the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PCB PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires, scorers Karachi, May 4 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll has smallest rise since March

Englands COVID-19 hospital death toll rose 204, the lowest daily increase since late March, to 21,384, the health service said.The health service said that three of the 204 patients who died had no known underlying health condition. ...

Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat testCoronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had retur...

Ensure seamless inter-state truck movement during lockdown: Centre to states

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVI...

TAIPA says industry needs clarity on resuming construction, installation of new telecom towers

Industry body TAIPA is awaiting clarity on the issue of whether work on construction and installation of new telecom towers can resume, amid significant easing of nationwide curbs aimed at reopening businesses and fuelling Indias economic e...
