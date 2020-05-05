Liquid hire LCS commentator Jatt as coach

Joshua "Jatt" Leesman has been hired by Team Liquid as its new coach. Team Liquid unveiled the hiring of the former Riot Games commentator on Monday in a video posted on Twitter.

"From the desk to the stage -- please welcome our new coach," Team Liquid said in the announcement tweet. Former head coach Jang "Cain" Nu-ri moves to a strategic coaching position, while Chris "Croissant" Sun will be the assistant coach.

Jatt, a 32-year-old Canadian, said he is excited to serve in a coaching role. "It is actually something that feels somewhat natural even if it's a big change," Jatt said in a video included with the team's tweet. "I've spent so long analyzing why things are happening. I have my own opinions of what I think is best, but I think I'm pretty strong at understanding where players are coming from."

Jatt was a player in 2011 for Rock Solid and Team Dignitas before becoming a game analyst with Riot Games and later moving into the commentator role on League of Legends matches in the North American-based League Championship Series. --Field Level Media