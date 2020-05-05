Left Menu
Liquid hire LCS commentator Jatt as coach

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 04:40 IST
Joshua "Jatt" Leesman has been hired by Team Liquid as its new coach. Team Liquid unveiled the hiring of the former Riot Games commentator on Monday in a video posted on Twitter.

"From the desk to the stage -- please welcome our new coach," Team Liquid said in the announcement tweet. Former head coach Jang "Cain" Nu-ri moves to a strategic coaching position, while Chris "Croissant" Sun will be the assistant coach.

Jatt, a 32-year-old Canadian, said he is excited to serve in a coaching role. "It is actually something that feels somewhat natural even if it's a big change," Jatt said in a video included with the team's tweet. "I've spent so long analyzing why things are happening. I have my own opinions of what I think is best, but I think I'm pretty strong at understanding where players are coming from."

Jatt was a player in 2011 for Rock Solid and Team Dignitas before becoming a game analyst with Riot Games and later moving into the commentator role on League of Legends matches in the North American-based League Championship Series. --Field Level Media

