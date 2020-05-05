Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eibar players and staff fear fresh outbreak from La Liga restart

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:26 IST
Eibar players and staff fear fresh outbreak from La Liga restart

Players and coaching staff of La Liga club Eibar said on Tuesday they are afraid that restarting competitive matches could contribute to a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in Spain. In a statement released independently of the club, Eibar's players and coaches said it would be impossible to physically distance themselves from each other, as recommended by the Spanish government.

Eibar, who sit 16th in the table, are aware of the statement but have said the club will still adhere to the timetable set out by La Liga for training and then matches to return. "We are afraid to start an activity where we will not be able to meet the first recommendation of all experts, which is physical distancing," said Eibar's players and coaching staff in a statement.

"We are concerned that by doing what we love most, we could catch the virus, infect our family and friends, and even contribute to a new outbreak of the epidemic, with the terrible consequences that would have for the entire population. "The priority must be the health of everyone and it is time for that idea to prevail with facts, not just words. Only with that clear premise would it make sense to return to competition. We ask for guarantees. We demand responsibility." La Liga players are undergoing tests and working individually at training grounds this week as part of a plan to move gradually into groups, with the aim of resuming games behind closed doors in June.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic. There have been 25,613 deaths in the country, according to the latest figures on Tuesday. As part of the government's de-escalation programme, adults were allowed outside to exercise last weekend for the first time in seven weeks. AFP PDS PDS

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. will report virus origins, gives no timeline

President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent with what it knows about the origin of the coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China, and has wreaked havoc on the world. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABCs This Week on...

Punjab coronavirus tally rises to 1,451; 67 per cent of cases have Nanded link

Punjab witnessed another significant rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 219 more people, mostly Nanded pilgrims, testing positive for the infection. Two peoplea 55-year-old Hoshiarpur man and a 22-year-old woman from Amritsaralso suc...

Soccer-Austrian league says it can't operate with government quarantine rule

Austrias professional soccer league will not be able to restart following the coronavirus outbreak if the government insists a whole team must be quarantined in the case of a player testing positive, its managing director told Reuters on Tu...

AIIMS planning to start OPD and non-emergency services soon; tells committee to prepare blueprint

An AIIMS sub-committee has been asked to prepare a blueprint for smooth restoration of OPD and non-emergency operation services, with the administration planning to resume them in the next ten days, official sources said. Also, non-COVID se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020