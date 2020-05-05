Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis players face off on Munich's empty squares

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:05 IST
Tennis players face off on Munich's empty squares
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

With sports clubs closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, tennis enthusiasts in Munich have taken to the Bavarian capital's deserted landmarks to play. Christoph Hanke, who in 2015 founded World Club Tennis to enthuse people for the sport, wanted to find a way to keep members interested and give them something to look forward to.

So he and fellow World Club Tennis member Susanne Wildgruber set off to play on as many of Munich's famous sites as possible. "To be able to come off the tennis courts and play in the middle of the city on these public squares was a really special experience and was a lot of fun," Wildgruber told Reuters TV. "Some places worked better than others."

So-called urban tennis is flourishing under lockdown, with members taking video of themselves playing all over the world. If the people can't get to the tennis court, they will take their tennis to the rooftop - or the mountaintop.

Bavaria will open up its courts again on May 11, letting tennis enthusiasts play on more familiar ground again.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenge porn soars in Europe's coronavirus lockdown as student fights back

Corrects typo in byline By Sophie DaviesBARCELONA, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in ...

UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis. We...

UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors -minister

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it ...

Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020