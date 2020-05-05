Left Menu
CBS to pair Davis, Eagle on No. 2 NFL team

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:46 IST
Charles Davis is replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts as the analyst on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team at CBS. The network announced his hiring on Tuesday. Davis will team with play-by-plan man Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Washburn.

"Pairing Charles with Ian Eagle will strengthen our roster, and we look forward to this team being one of the best on television," said Sean McManus, the chairman of CBS Sports, in a network news release. Davis played defensive back at Tennessee from 1983-86 but never played in the NFL.

He went on to serve as an assistant athletic director at Stanford, director of the United States Olympic Training Center and head of the Disney Golf Classic before beginning his broadcasting career. He joined Fox Sports in 2006 and became a full-time NFL analyst for the network in 2015.

"Having grown up watching iconic CBS Sports, and to now being a part of this family, I could not be more excited," Davis said. "I've been blessed throughout my career to work with some exceptional play-by-play broadcasters and getting to work with Ian Eagle continues my great fortune." Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson make up the No. 1 team for CBS.

