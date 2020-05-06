Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Canada confirms race walk and marathon nominees for Tokyo

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 02:32 IST
Athletics-Canada confirms race walk and marathon nominees for Tokyo

Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee, the world championship 50km bronze medallist, and marathoners Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky have been nominated for their events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Athletics Canada said on Tuesday. The International Olympic Committee announced in March that athletes already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics would retain their spots at the Games, which were pushed back a year to July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding these Games for the past few weeks and we’re happy to put the focus on the outstanding achievements of our athletes today,” said Athletics Canada’s high performance director Simon Nathan in a statement. “With a new time frame to work from, our athletes, coaches and staff have a new finish line to work towards and we are all looking forward to the time when we can get back on the track and the field and represent Canada."

Dunfee, who is also the 2015 Pan American Games champion in the 20km race walk, bettered the Olympic 50 km race walk qualification standard of 3 hours, 50 minutes at a race in Japan last year, coming in one minute faster. Hofbauer and Pidhoresky both met the nomination criteria by winning the 2019 Canadian Marathon Championships in Toronto last October.

Canada has two spots in the women's marathon and although three runners have met the Olympic standard, Athletics Canada said it will wait to fill the entry. "With so much time before the Games and the additional possibility of other athletes qualifying, we decided not to nominate anyone else for the women’s marathon at this time,” Nathan said.

Athletics Canada’s final list of nominations will be submitted to the Canadian Olympic Committee in 2021, closer to the Games.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Decades-old magazine titles among victims of widespread media closures in South Africa

Farmers Weekly, a magazine that has been published in South Africa for over a century, could become the most high-profile victim of widespread decisions by a range of media houses to stop publishing titles. Caxton CTP Publishers Printers ...

Health News Roundup: UK overtakes Italy, highest COVID death toll; U.S. sends Mexico planeload of ventilators to fight COVID and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK overtakes Italy with Europes highest official coronavirus death tollThe United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe,...

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park

Walt Disney Co estimated on Tuesday that global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by 1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland next week. Disney will not pay a dividend for the first ha...

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020