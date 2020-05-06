Left Menu
Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:33 IST
Jason Garrett, the New York Giants' new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.

On Monday, the Cowboys waived Rush when they officially signed Andy Dalton to serve as Dak Prescott's backup. Rush, 26, is scheduled to earn $2.1 million in 2020, but his salary is not guaranteed. He will be a free agent after the season.

The Central Michigan product signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over three seasons with the Cowboys, he appeared in just five games and threw only three passes -- all in 2017. Rush had one completion for 2 yards, and he gained 13 yards on two carries, also both in 2017. With the Giants, Rush will be battling for a role behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is entering his second NFL season. Colt McCoy signed with New York in March to serve as the No. 2 QB, and the Giants also have Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Case Cookus on the quarterback depth chart.

The Cowboys fired Garrett on Jan. 5, and he joined the staff of new Giants head coach Joe Judge two weeks later. --Field Level Media

