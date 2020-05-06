Left Menu
Cricket Tasmania axe staff to cope with financial impact of coronavirus pandemic

Cricket Tasmania on Wednesday said that it will lay off some of the staff in order to cope up with the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Tasmania | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:16 IST
Cricket Tasmania logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Tasmania on Wednesday said that it will lay off some of the staff in order to cope up with the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Tasmania announced an organizational redesign that will "focus on cost reduction and revenue protection that enables the business to remain as strong as it possibly can in these uncertain times".

"It is an unfortunate consequence of the redesign that a number of roles in the business will no longer exist. While some of the roles being made redundant are currently vacant and will not be filled, there will regretfully be some job losses," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement. Chief Executive Dominic Baker said the immediate and future impacts of coronavirus have led us to this 'unenviable situation'.

"It's a very difficult time for businesses around the world, and unfortunately we're having to make some tough decisions to secure the future of Cricket Tasmania. Our financial position coming into this period was relatively good, having significantly reduced our levels of debt over recent years, however, the immediate and future impacts of coronavirus have led us to this unenviable situation," Baker said in a statement. "With reductions in revenue from Cricket Australia; no events at the Blundstone Arena Function Centre; and cancellation of major events like the One Day International in March and this year's AFL matches, it would be negligent of us to not mitigate the risks that this new landscape poses," he added. (ANI)

