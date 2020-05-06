Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have become much more aggressive under Reid: Gurinder

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST
We have become much more aggressive under Reid: Gurinder

Defender Gurinder Singh feels India has been playing an aggressive brand of hockey under chief coach Graham Reid, and it has helped the team in creating more goal scoring opportunities. India displayed an attacking brand of play in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year and reaped rich rewards for it, beating Australia and world champions Belgium. "It's been over a year since chief coach Reid has joined us and I am sure one can see the difference he has brought to the side since April last year. We have become much more aggressive in our approach and therefore we are creating many more goal-scoring opportunities," Gurinder said. Gurinder said since his arrival Reid has been working closely with every player, besides emphasising on team tactics. "It was amazing to see him shift focus from working on team tactics to the development of each and every player during the senior men national coaching camp in November last year," he said.

"Since there was a lot of time to prepare for the next tournament after the Olympic Qualifiers, chief coach Reid spent time with all players and ensured that we improved on certain aspects during the camp," he added. Gurinder, who has been in and out of the team, said his immediate goal is to book a place in the Olympic-bound team.

"I am working extremely hard to book a place in the Indian team for the Olympics at the moment. Keeping myself fit is my number one priority during the lockdown period and I am carrying out some stickwork drills as well." "Playing for India at the Olympics has been a dream since childhood and hopefully, I will make it to the squad and contribute to India winning a medal at the quadrennial event," he said. Looking back at his career, Gurinder recalled the high of winning the junior World Cup in 2016 and finding his feet at the highest level.

"The junior World Cup in 2016 was a big turning point for me. My performances were noticed and eventually, I made my way to the senior team. I have gone through a lot of ups and downs since I made my senior team debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2017." "I have been part of the squad for big tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games in 2018, but I have missed out on a few competitions as well," he said. "It was great to return to the squad for FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Australia earlier this year. I have learned a lot about my game in the last three years and therefore I am in a good position to build on my skills and look to make a bigger impact in the future," Gurinder added.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan makes new push for inclusion in World Health Assembly

Taiwans exclusion from the upcoming World Health Assembly would harm the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and cannot be excused by mere rules of procedure, the islands health minister said on Wednesday. Chen Shih-chung told inter...

Govt invests $25m to speed up innovation trials to help COVID-19 response

Government is investing 25 million to speed up the trial and deployment of innovations to help New Zealands response to COVID-19, says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods.The COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund is aim...

COVID-19: Govt extends validity of Motor Vehicle Act related documents till Jun 30

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till June 30The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expir...

Sports-On this day... May 7

ON THIS DAY -- May 7 May 7, 2002BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher runs from airborne San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan as Lakers center Shaquille ONeal looks on during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final clash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020