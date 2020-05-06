Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Virus easing, Taiwan to allow fans back to stadiums this week

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:08 IST
Baseball-Virus easing, Taiwan to allow fans back to stadiums this week

Taiwan will start allowing baseball fans back into stadiums this week as the government begins relaxing some controls implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Wednesday. Taiwan has been relatively successful at controlling the virus, with 439 cases to date and 6 deaths, with only 100 active infections, thanks to early prevention and detection efforts. The island has never gone into total lockdown though the government has promoted social distancing and face masks.

Both the baseball and soccer seasons got underway in Taiwan last month, but without spectators, providing rare live action for fans at home at a time when the pandemic has shut down most professional sport around the globe. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that 1,000 spectators would be allowed in to baseball matches on Friday in Taipei and the central city of Taichung.

"Starting from the 8th, fans will be allowed in for professional baseball games," Chen said. Taiwan's baseball league said in a separate statement that it will sell tickets on a "real name" basis with designated seats, meaning authorities can more easily trace people if there are any infections linked back to attending the matches.

Fans will be required to undergo temperature checks and wear face masks, and seats will be kept 1 metre (3.2 ft) apart, it said. "Wear your mask properly and show our unity and discipline. Let the world see the pride of Taiwan," the league wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, adding they will be the world's first professional baseball league to allow audiences back in.

Baseball is wildly popular in Taiwan, thanks to a strong cultural influence from Japan and the United States. To meet global appetite for any sports events at a time when many other countries have been locked down, baseball games in Taiwan have been providing English-language commentary and have attracted rare attention from foreign fans and media.

However, it has not all been smooth sailing, and controversy has developed in Taiwan about the name of the baseball league, called the Chinese Professional Baseball League, after several overseas sports commentators confused the island with China. Some Taiwanese politicians have pushed for the league to re-name itself, something it has rejected.

Taiwan has a fraught relationship with its giant neighbour, which claims the island as its own. Taiwan's official name is the Republic of China, a throwback to when defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to the Communists, and some companies and bodies in Taiwan still have China in their names.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan makes new push for inclusion in World Health Assembly

Taiwans exclusion from the upcoming World Health Assembly would harm the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and cannot be excused by mere rules of procedure, the islands health minister said on Wednesday. Chen Shih-chung told inter...

Govt invests $25m to speed up innovation trials to help COVID-19 response

Government is investing 25 million to speed up the trial and deployment of innovations to help New Zealands response to COVID-19, says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods.The COVID-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund is aim...

COVID-19: Govt extends validity of Motor Vehicle Act related documents till Jun 30

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till June 30The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expir...

Sports-On this day... May 7

ON THIS DAY -- May 7 May 7, 2002BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher runs from airborne San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan as Lakers center Shaquille ONeal looks on during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final clash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020