Serbian league to resume on May 30

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:09 IST
The Serbian league will resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, the country's football association the FSS announced on Wednesday. With the Serbian government's ban on large gatherings, matches are expected to be held behind closed doors.

"It is decided that the last four rounds of the 2019/2020 season will be held," read a statement on the FSS website. In addition to the league's resumption, the Serbian Cup which has reached the quarter-finals stage will be completed, with the final on June 24.

COVID-19 has killed over 200 people and infected almost 10,000 in the Balkan state of around seven million which declared a state of emergency in mid-March to combat the spread of the disease.

