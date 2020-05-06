Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:36 IST
Report: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Unknown financial implications from the coronavirus pandemic might force the NFL to reduce the 2021 salary cap by as much as 50 percent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. With uncertainty around the 2020 season, including whether fans will be able to attend games at any point, and other revenue-tied variables up in the air, the NFL enters the summer months planning for the limbo that could follow next offseason.

The annual salary cap each NFL club must abide by is tallied based on net revenue. It reached an all-time high of just under $198.2 million for the 2020 season when the official figure was provided to teams in March, ahead of free agency and the shutdown of the United States because of COVID-19 concerns. Schefter estimated a loss in revenue of $3.2 billion in 2020 if games are played without fans.

"The various estimates I've gotten from executives to owners is that the cap could be down anywhere $30 million to $80 million in 2021," Schefter said. The NFL and players association could make adjustments or borrow against future projected earnings from broadcasting rights deals to keep the cap at a more palatable number.

The annual salary cap for NFL teams cleared $100 million in 2006 and hasn't been under $120 million since 2012. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air Indias repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat mission could not be operated on Wednesday as the crew members COVID-19 tests were not done on time, senior airline officials said. The Vande Bharat mission plans to bring stranded Indi...

Risk of return to COVID-19 lockdowns real unless states lift restrictions gradually, says WHO

Moscow Russia, May 6 SputnikANI World Health Organization WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and g...

Woman dies in building collapse in UP's Ghaziabad, 2 family members injured

A 26-year-old married woman died while her sister-in-law and infant nephew sustained injuries after the roof of their house came crashing down in Mustafabad Colony in Loni here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police suspect that the in...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of troubled national airline SAA assets nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday. Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the government wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020