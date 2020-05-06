Left Menu
Kieran Tierney to bring 'something special' to Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has heaped praises on Scottish defender Kieran Tierney and said his attitude is incredible towards the game and he is going to bring 'something special' to the side.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:58 IST
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has heaped praises on Scottish defender Kieran Tierney and said his attitude is incredible towards the game and he is going to bring 'something special' to the side. "I'm really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude, his commitment, his will; it's incredible. I think he's going to bring something special to us. It's a shame (Tierney's injury), but it's part of his development," Arteta told Ian Wright in an interview for Adidas.

Tierney was forced to leave in the second half after falling badly in a match against West Ham on December 10. He lasted 29 minutes in the Premier League match, in which Arsenal registered a 3-1 victory. He completed a move to Arsenal from Celtic last summer, bringing to an end his four-year spell in the Scottish Premier League.

"In your career, you go through these moments and I challenged Kieran to say, 'Kieran, how are you going to react to that?' You cannot feel sorry for yourself that this happened. Okay, the level of expectation now is a bit higher, you have to deal with it," Arteta said. The 22-year-old has been restricted to just four Premier League starts for the Gunners since then, and has yet to feature for the club under new head coach Arteta.

"You are playing with a top club, top expectation... deal with it. You have everything to be successful here, you have the best possible attitude that I know from a player, go and lead your profession and enjoy it and that's it," the head coach said. (ANI)

