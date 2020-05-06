FA Clowney staying patient, Seattle possible

Approaching 60 days on the free agent market, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sees no reason to rush. Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade prodded along by his contract-related holdout from the Houston Texans.

"I don't know what people think, if I'm hurting because of what I went through, because of the core (injury) or previous years or what, I don't know, but I just want to let people know I'm ready," Clowney said in an interview with FOX 26 in Houston. "I'll be ready to go whenever the time comes, and whoever I sign with is going to get the best version of me." Clowney reportedly entered free agency for the first time with expectations of a contract worth $20 million per season. He has lowered those expectations, with reports indicating he would consider $15 million per year or even less if the fit is right.

He has discussed deals with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Seahawks. Clowney said he is very open to returning to Seattle, a sentiment shared by general manager John Schneider earlier this week. "I hope we can work something out if anything happens," Clowney said. "I did like it up there. I love Russ (Russell Wilson). I love all the guys I played with. J. Reed (Jarran Reed), B. Jack (Branden Jackson), all them boys in my (defensive) room. I respect them guys. I love Seattle ... I love everyone on the coaching staff."

Clowney's contract talks could be held up because of COVID-19 restrictions. Clowney has also dealt with multiple knee injuries and a core injury. The 27-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft and has 32 career sacks.

Schneider said he hasn't yet approved Reed switching uniform numbers from 91 to 90 -- Clowney's number -- and noted the "door is not closed" to Clowney returning. --Field Level Media