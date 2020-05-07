Left Menu
Ducks re-sign Djoos, Hakanpaa to reduced contracts

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 07:56 IST
The Anaheim Ducks announced on Wednesday the re-signings of defenseman Christian Djoos and Jani Hakanpaa for the 2020-21 season. Both players accepted pay cuts, according to the Orange County Register.

Djoos reportedly will make $1 million next season, down from $1.25 million in the current campaign that is interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hakanpaa reportedly will earn $750,000, a cut from $850,000. Djoos, acquired from the Washington Capitals in exchange for right winger Daniel Sprong on Feb. 24, has one goal and two assists in nine games with the Ducks.

Overall, the 25-year-old has five goals and 22 assists in 119 NHL games with the Capitals (2017-20) and the Ducks. Hakanpaa, 28, has one goal in five games with Anaheim this season. He made his NHL debut on March 4 after recording one goal and 12 assists in 47 games for San Diego of the American Hockey League.

The native of Finland spent the previous four seasons playing in his home country, and he had 18 goals and 46 assists in 223 games for Karpat of the Finnish Elite League. --Field Level Media

